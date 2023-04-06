Another Old Port business is closing

Pat’s Pizza is the latest popular spot in Portland to announce it is shutting down
Pat's Pizza in the Old Port
Pat's Pizza in the Old Port(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Pat’s Pizza is the latest business in Portland’s Old Port to announce it is closing.

The restaurant says Sunday will be the last day for its location on Market Street. The location has been open for 14 years.

The restaurant says they will be offering free food Friday through Sunday when you buy a drink as they try to get rid of inventory.

There are more than a dozen other Pat’s Pizza locations that will remain open in Maine.

The popular pub Bull Feeney’s closed at the end of March after 21 years at the corner of Fore and Exchange streets. The owners have said they hope someone comes forward to buy the business and keep it going.

The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street closed at the end of 2022 after 50 years in the Old Port.

While technically outside the Old Port area, Rivalries restaurant and sports bar on Cotton Street closed in February.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Wire across Route 6 in Lincoln
Wire in road closes part of Rt. 6 on Lincoln
Gavel
Mass. woman pleads guilty in 1985 death of newborn in Aroostook County
Her lawyer says her 14th amendment rights were violated in this case, which overrides state law.
Maine woman sues school board for ‘encouraging’ daughter’s gender transition
The event will take place on Saturday in Skowhegan.
Pro wrestling fights cancer in Skowhegan