Another Old Port business is closing

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Pat’s Pizza is the latest business in Portland’s Old Port to announce it is closing.

The restaurant says Sunday will be the last day for its location on Market Street. The location has been open for 14 years.

The restaurant says they will be offering free food Friday through Sunday when you buy a drink as they try to get rid of inventory.

There are more than a dozen other Pat’s Pizza locations that will remain open in Maine.

The popular pub Bull Feeney’s closed at the end of March after 21 years at the corner of Fore and Exchange streets. The owners have said they hope someone comes forward to buy the business and keep it going.

The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street closed at the end of 2022 after 50 years in the Old Port.

While technically outside the Old Port area, Rivalries restaurant and sports bar on Cotton Street closed in February.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.