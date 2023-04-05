Winslow softball looking to return to, win state title game

The players said they’ve still got the talent to get back to the championship game, including some exciting new freshmen
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Black Raiders are two-time defending Class B North Softball Champions, but they’re still hunting that top prize of a state title with the current core of players.

The players said they’ve still got the talent to get back to the championship game, including some exciting new freshmen.

The Black Raiders are ready to set the tone in their region right away, compared to their late runs to regional titles in recent years.

“We’re really excited. We know that we definitely have the potential of doing that, especially with the fact that we’ve been there the past two years. We definitely know that we can work up to that, and we can help each other become stronger as a team and as a whole. It’s definitely a very big goal for us,” said Nevaeh Duplessie, senior rightfielder.

“It’s about getting in that rhythm a little bit earlier to show the other teams that it’s not just ‘oh, we’re going to play Winslow, whatever.’ It’s going to be ‘oh, we have to go play Winslow,” said Emma Michaud, senior pitcher.

The Black Raiders have won four Class B state championships. The last one came in 2005, capping off a repeat.

They’ll be in action at the South Portland Play Day on April 15.

