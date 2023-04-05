Winslow High school Students learn what it is like to be in space

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Winslow High School students got the opportunity to see what it was like to be in space --- virtually.

Math teacher Andrew Cyr connected the students with his long-time friend, Steve Bowen who just happens to be an astronaut.

Cyr says -- other than being really cool -- he hopes the students take away from the literal out of this world opportunity that anything is possible when they work hard and put their minds to it.

“Just the experience of the outside world and if you stay in school and apply yourself, the sky is the limit,” Cyr said.

“It was pretty interesting, I think about space quite often and was curious about what it’s like and how they get used to that kind of thing and all together, it is pretty interesting,” Ari Rich-Colton, student at Winslow High said.

They plan to have other sessions with the astronaut soon again.

