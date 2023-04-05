Snowmobiling Spotlight: End of season club responsibilities

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The snowmobiling season is over, except for the northernmost parts of our state.

All winter long, we have been bringing you a new segment ‘Snowmobiling Spotlight,’ with the help of the Maine Snowmobile Association.

In the final edition of the 2022-23 season, we spoke to one local club about how their season went and what their responsibilities are heading into Spring/Summer.

“We have 14,000 miles of trails in the state and over those 14,000 miles, 98% of them are on private land,” said Eileen Lafland, Eastern Region Vice President for the Maine Snowmobile Association.

Each year thousands of snowmobiling enthusiasts take to the trails throughout the state.

All of them are maintained and ready to go for riders each season thanks to a collaboration with private landowners, local snowmobiling clubs, municipalities, and the Bureau of Parks and Lands.

For the members of Glenburn Lakeside Riders Snowmobile Club, work begins in early September.

“We have probably 15 to 20 landowners land we cross, and we try and see each one of those people in the fall. Here we are again asking to use your trails. Is there anything we can do to make it better? If they want a certain trail marked out or fences put up, we accommodate them,” explained Barry Ryan of the Glenburn Lakeside Riders Snowmobile Club.

Even with the 2022-23 season in the rearview mirror, their focus remains on the landowners.

“At this time of year, we’re looking at what we need to do to help our landowners so that next year when we come to them, and say, hey, can we?’ They will say absolutely,” said Lafland.

“As we pick up signs and stakes at the end of the season, we try and pick up the trash, and ask any questions of the landowners to see what we can do better to accommodate their needs,” said Ryan.

There are more than 280 snowmobile clubs across Maine.

It is crucial they work with the private landowners and submit their names to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry snowmobile program, as they are responsible for sending out grants for trail maintenance.

“It is their responsibility to send in landowner lists to that department so that they have copies of this list,” said Lafland. “As one member just told me not long ago, which stuck in my head, he said landowners are more valuable to us than snow.”

If you are one of the lucky ones hitting the trails up in Aroostook County, be sure to ‘Ride Right.’

“They’ve given us the opportunity to use a portion of that trail and we need to make sure that people stay where they are. That’s why we also have the ‘Stay on Marked Trail’ sign. “We’re hoping that people will read those signs and understand that it is a privilege, not a right,” Lafland said.

The Maine Snowmobile Association will be holding their Annual Director’s Meeting and Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 29th at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

