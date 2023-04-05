Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain & Rain Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An icy mix is already spreading across the mountains and will be filling in for the rest of the region during the first part of the night. A lot of locations will have a period of snow before changing over to a wintry mix. All of this is associated with a low moving out of the Great Lakes. This low will bring a period of sleet & freezing rain over parts of central & northern Maine. Ice accumulations will be likely and slippery roads are anticipated during the evening commute Wednesday lasting into very early Thursday. A deeper cold layer aloft will bring a better chance for sleet for most locations. Remember, “sleet pings & freezing rain clings”.

Precipitation will begin as snow over the Crown of Maine and will change over to a wintry mix. Snow accumulations over the north will range from 2-4″.

Snow over the crown of Maine will range from 2-4". (WABI)

Into the Central Highlands, the Foothills and parts of interior Downeast is where the most uncertainty exists. A degree or two difference in the temperature will drastically change the precipitation type. Temperatures will be hovering near freezing bringing the chance for sleet & freezing rain. It does appear that sleet will be the main type of precipitation. Ice totals will range from 0.25 to 0.50″. The Bangor region will see a period of sleet, but temperatures look to be just warm enough to support a better chance for rain showers with a brief period of freezing rain into early Thursday morning.

Sleet & ice accumulations will be greatest north & west of the Bangor region. (WABI)

Closer to the coast, it will start off as rain and as temperatures fall into the evening, it will change to sleet. Ice totals along the coast will be just a few hundredths.

Use extreme caution if traveling late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as icy roads will be likely.

By Thursday, temperatures will be warming up quickly and afternoon highs are expected to climb into the 40s & low 50s. This will quickly improve road conditions and there will still be the chance for rain showers throughout the day.

High pressure will begin to build in by Friday. A tight pressure gradient is expected across the region and NW winds will gust up to 45 mph. Highs on Friday with a mixture of sun & clouds will be mostly in the 40s.

WNW winds on Friday will gust up to 45 mph. (WABI)

A gorgeous holiday weekend is on the horizon. Expect mostly sunny to sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. There will be a breezy Saturday as NW winds could gust up to 30 mph. Sunday will be warmer with widespread 40s and low 50s.

Breezy Saturday. Mild & sunny Easter. (WABI)

Quiet conditions last into next week and it does look like our temperatures will be getting a boost! Widespread 50s are expected to start the week with some potential 60s by Tuesday & Wednesday.

Mild weather into next week as highs could hit the 60s and even low 70s. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with a wintry mix across the region. Temperatures in the 20s and low 30s with a SE wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning icy mix changing over to isolated rain showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s. NW winds will gust up to 45 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. NW breeze with gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Easter! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s with a few spots close to 60°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s.

