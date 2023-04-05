Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain & Rain Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move into the western Great Lakes Region today. Clouds will thicken up this morning and outside of a slight chance of a rain or snow shower in spots, the morning hours will be mainly dry. A warm front extending out ahead of the low will bring precipitation into the state during the afternoon and evening. At the same time, high pressure to our north and east will provide us with an east/northeasterly breeze which will help to hold the colder air in place. Temperatures today will be about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday with highs only reaching the low to mid-30s for most spots, some upper 30s likely closer to the coast and Downeast. That being said, precipitation is expected to fall mainly as sleet and freezing rain with some snow possible at the onset for areas north of Bangor with sleet, freezing rain and rain expected from Bangor to the coast this afternoon through tonight. It looks like the icy mix will gradually change to rain from south to north very late tonight or early Thursday as warmer air moves into the region. Sleet and freezing rain accumulations of .1″-.5″ are possible through tonight from Bangor northward. Ice accretion of a glaze to .1″ will be possible on tree limbs and power lines. Winds will be light though so the potential for downed tree limbs or power lines due to the ice look very minimal. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

On Thursday, the steadiest precipitation will exit the area early with skies remaining mostly cloudy along with scattered rain showers possible during the morning then more numerous showers during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will top off in the 40s to around 50°. Drier, brighter, cooler and windy weather is expected Friday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. We’ll have a gusty west/northwest wind Friday with gusts to 45 MPH possible.

Our weekend weather looks fantastic with sunshine expected both weekend days. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Saturday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s then return to more seasonable readings Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Temperatures continue to warm early next week and we could see 60s by Tuesday.

Today: Some early sun possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain likely during the afternoon. Could see some rain mixing in too for areas closer to the coast. Highs between 28°-38°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH becoming east.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain north of Bangor, sleet, freezing rain and rain from Bangor south. Lows between 25°-35°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Some icy mix possible early otherwise rain showers likely especially during the afternoon. Highs between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Windy. West/northwest winds 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 40s.

