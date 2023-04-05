Searsport softball going for third-straight state championship

They’ve won the last two state titles with final wins over Ashland and Hodgdon
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Searsport Vikings are back to defend their Class D Softball Championship.

The team will be a part of significant history in Class D dating back to 1986 if they win again.

“It will be great. I’m really excited to go through with this team because it’s almost all new people. I’m really excited to see what they can bring to the table,” said Laura Warman, senior infielder.

“We have a good team and community behind us to push us through to that, so I think we’ll be okay,” said Ana Lang, senior pitcher.

“Having done it before, we know what that feeling feels like. That certainly motivates us to keep working and growing and keep moving forward,” said Lily Nadeau, junior first base.

The Vikings are looking to join the ranks of Richmond and Jonesport-Beals with state championship three-peats in Class D.

The Royals were the first to do it in 1994. The Bobcats won four in a row from 2013-2016.

