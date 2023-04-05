MRC selects new partner to lead restart efforts at shuttered Hampden facility

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A new chapter in the saga of waste disposal in the area.

The Municipal Review Committee has selected a new partner to lead restart efforts at a currently shuttered Hampden facility.

The MRC formed a few years ago and represents 115 communities.

The goal was to become an organization ensuring the long term, environmentally sound and affordable disposal of their municipal solid waste.

That waste was going to a facility in Hampden that would dispose of it, however, that company in charge ran out of money and all those waste items, including Bangor’s curbside trash pickups have been going to the same places they were before the MRC formed.

Landfills and the PERC plant in Orrington among them.

This new 60-day agreement will allow the new company, Innovative, to conduct its due diligence and for both parties to negotiate in advance of an anticipated closing in June.

Innovative says they will focus immediate efforts on facility upgrades and hiring a local operating staff to allow for the safe and efficient processing of the MRC members’ waste streams.

MRC has scheduled a Town Hall event for Thursday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. to introduce Innovative to its members and provide more information.

The Town Hall will take place virtually and be open to the public.

MRC has been working to reopen the Hampden facility since its closure in May 2020.

