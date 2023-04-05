Missing Buckfield teen found safe

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An update to a story we told you about regarding a teenager from Buckfield missing for nearly a week.

14-year old Hannah Thomas was reported missing by her mother last Wednesday.

She was considered an “at-risk juvenile.”

According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas was found by a family member on Tuesday, walking down a street in Lewiston.

Police ended up taking her to a local hospital for evaluation.

No other information was released.

