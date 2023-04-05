Missing Buckfield teen found safe
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An update to a story we told you about regarding a teenager from Buckfield missing for nearly a week.
14-year old Hannah Thomas was reported missing by her mother last Wednesday.
She was considered an “at-risk juvenile.”
According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas was found by a family member on Tuesday, walking down a street in Lewiston.
Police ended up taking her to a local hospital for evaluation.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.