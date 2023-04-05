MDI Trojans boys tennis hunting state championship

The Trojans have won Class B North five times, including 2000, 2006, 2007, 2013, and 2022
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI boys tennis team is back this spring to embark on a trip back to the state championship game in Class B.

The Trojans have won Class B North five times, including 2000, 2006, 2007, 2013, and 2022.

Now, it’s time to find that final trophy.

“We just love to play, and I think that makes us a really good team. It makes us want to win. It really comes down to team energy. We just have a positive energy. We love tennis and playing together, so it’s just really fun,” said Westy Granholm, senior.

“It’s great to be out here. I’m really grateful that we can have a really good team and positive energy around tennis and the sport in general. I’m really excited to be out here with everybody and looking forward to a good season,” said Max Friedlander, junior.

After winning the North in 2022, the Trojans came up empty against the eventual state champs from Yarmouth.

The Clippers completed a state three-peat with the win with the cancelled 2020 tournament in between.

The Trojans start their schedule with trips to Hampden Academy and Old Town on April 20 and 22.

