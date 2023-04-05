MDI Trojans boys tennis hunting state championship

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI boys tennis team is back this spring to embark on a trip back to the state championship game in Class B.

The Trojans have won Class B North five times, including 2000, 2006, 2007, 2013, and 2022 (WABI)

The Trojans have won Class B North five times, including 2000, 2006, 2007, 2013, and 2022.

Now, it’s time to find that final trophy.

“We just love to play, and I think that makes us a really good team. It makes us want to win. It really comes down to team energy. We just have a positive energy. We love tennis and playing together, so it’s just really fun,” said Westy Granholm, senior.

“It’s great to be out here. I’m really grateful that we can have a really good team and positive energy around tennis and the sport in general. I’m really excited to be out here with everybody and looking forward to a good season,” said Max Friedlander, junior.

After winning the North in 2022, the Trojans came up empty against the eventual state champs from Yarmouth.

The Clippers completed a state three-peat with the win with the cancelled 2020 tournament in between.

The Trojans start their schedule with trips to Hampden Academy and Old Town on April 20 and 22.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.