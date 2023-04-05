Maine National Guard hosts ROTC Cadets for Guard Day

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday was Guard Day in Bangor!

Guard Day is an opportunity for folks to learn more about the Maine Army National Guard and for them to showcase their mission, training, and equipment.

Wednesday, the local ROTC and JROTC gathered to learn of the career opportunities that the guard has to offer.

Lt. Jennyfer Dalrymple served in active duty a right after high school and did ROTC while getting her degree at UMaine.

She says that Guard Day is a great day to connect with cadets.

“There’s a lot of like, ‘how do you choose what to do?’ But being able to be here and like answer their questions, or just mentor them, help them understand what it would be like what, what their future would look like if they decided to commit to come into the Army National Guard or if they decide to go active duty, I also have that experience. So, that is something that can help them you know, make that decision,” Dalrymple said.

Maine National Guard posts from around the state also were in attendance at Guard Day.

