Maine helps Jersey Mike’s Subs set record giving goal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers more than played their part in a nationwide fundraising effort by a favorite sub shop.

March was Jersey Mike’s Subs’ 13th annual month of giving.

A record-breaking $21 million was raised in total, with nearly $59,000 of that coming from Maine.

The $621,000 raised across New England exclusively benefits the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, which provides programs and activities for people and families affected by autism.

The effort, which includes the chain’s “Day of Giving” where all sales go to charity, benefits more than 200 charities nationwide.

