Maine helps Jersey Mike’s Subs set record giving goal

Jersey Mike's in Bangor
Jersey Mike's in Bangor(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers more than played their part in a nationwide fundraising effort by a favorite sub shop.

March was Jersey Mike’s Subs’ 13th annual month of giving.

A record-breaking $21 million was raised in total, with nearly $59,000 of that coming from Maine.

The $621,000 raised across New England exclusively benefits the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, which provides programs and activities for people and families affected by autism.

The effort, which includes the chain’s “Day of Giving” where all sales go to charity, benefits more than 200 charities nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Comfort Cases
Comfort Cases is helping more Maine children
Maine Army National Guard
Maine National Guard hosts ROTC Cadets for Guard Day
Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies breaks ground at new Orono building
After 15 years of non-profit management experience, most recently as the Executive Director of...
Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters names new Executive Director