Jake Rainess’s return boosting Black Bear baseball

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine baseball team has gained back a jack-of-all-trades from last year’s injured list.

Jake Rainess is back in action after suffering a season-ending broken index finger on his throwing hand in 2022.

The Baltimore native is savoring his chance to return to the field.

“The biggest thing that happened when I got hurt was the game got taken away from me. It let me remind myself how much I loved it. When I came back, I just tried to play with some passion, have fun, and do nothing but just play a kid’s game and be a little kid out here. It’s gone a long way,” said Rainess, redshirt junior utility player.

“He brings a really strong mentality that complements a lot of our other leaders. He’s got a little grit and life experience to him that other people don’t have. We’re better off for having him, no matter what. Jake Rainess is playing like a man who’s got nothing to lose. He doesn’t. That’s dangerous. That’s very dangerous,” said Nick Derba, head coach.

Rainess hit .260 with four home runs and 17 RBI’s in 2021.

He joined the Black Bear broadcast booth while he missed games last season.

Maine is hosting UAlbany in a Friday-Sunday three-game series at Mahaney Diamond this weekend.

