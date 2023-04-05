Jake Rainess’s return boosting Black Bear baseball

The Baltimore native is savoring his chance to return to the field
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine baseball team has gained back a jack-of-all-trades from last year’s injured list.

The Baltimore native is savoring his chance to return to the field
The Baltimore native is savoring his chance to return to the field(WABI)

Jake Rainess is back in action after suffering a season-ending broken index finger on his throwing hand in 2022.

The Baltimore native is savoring his chance to return to the field.

“The biggest thing that happened when I got hurt was the game got taken away from me. It let me remind myself how much I loved it. When I came back, I just tried to play with some passion, have fun, and do nothing but just play a kid’s game and be a little kid out here. It’s gone a long way,” said Rainess, redshirt junior utility player.

“He brings a really strong mentality that complements a lot of our other leaders. He’s got a little grit and life experience to him that other people don’t have. We’re better off for having him, no matter what. Jake Rainess is playing like a man who’s got nothing to lose. He doesn’t. That’s dangerous. That’s very dangerous,” said Nick Derba, head coach.

Rainess hit .260 with four home runs and 17 RBI’s in 2021.

He joined the Black Bear broadcast booth while he missed games last season.

Maine is hosting UAlbany in a Friday-Sunday three-game series at Mahaney Diamond this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

The players said they’ve still got the talent to get back to the championship game, including...
Winslow softball looking to return to, win state title game
They’ve won the last two state titles with final wins over Ashland and Hodgdon
Searsport softball going for third-straight state championship
The team nearly defended its 2021 crown in 2022, but fell short to Lincoln in the state title...
Waterville girls tennis reloads for another state title run
Generations of players, coaches, and fans felt Jordan’s impact on the program
Maine hockey superfan Frank Jordan passes away