Husson University brings back the ‘Cash Cab’ for giving day

By Sierra Whaley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every year Husson University hosts a giving day on campus.

Students can give back in various ways to their favorite part of campus.

If you’re familiar with the ‘Cash Cab’ show from Discovery channel, the participant hops in the cab and is then given trivia questions.

If the participant get’s three wrong, they’re put out of the cab wherever the cab is located at the time.

At Husson, students dressed up a golf cart for their Cash Cab and there were many participants donating towards a great cause while having a fun time.

