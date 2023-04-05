Guns, $85K of drugs seized in Maine bust

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have seized several guns and a variety of drugs as part of an investigation involving several Maine departments.

Hampden police said Benjamin Sirois was arrested on April 1 on illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking charges. Investigators said they seized four guns from Sirois’ home on Perkins Avenue.

As part of the investigation, police also searched a home in Orrington and found two more guns along with several different drugs.

Police said they found over a pound of suspected methamphetamine, 82 grams of suspected fentanyl and 63 grams of crack/cocaine. The drugs are worth an estimated $85,000 on the street.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

