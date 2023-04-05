Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters names new Executive Director

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - After 15 years of non-profit management experience, most recently as the Executive Director of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Brian Hinrichs is leaving for a new job.

He has been selected to serve as Executive Director of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, a philanthropic partner to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The organization also partners with the National Park Service through an education agreement.

“I look forward to working alongside the National Park Service, with Wabanaki partners, and in the Katahdin Region to help ensure the monument and surrounding communities thrive for the benefit of present and future generations,” said Hinrichs.

He adds that it is an honor to step into this role. It’s one that resonates deeply and personally for him.

“Those who know me know how much I love the outdoors. It’s really a big part of how my family and I spend our free time and I saw this opportunity. I have all this nonprofit management experience and it was really a chance to take that and apply it in a new setting that I’m passionate about.,” he added.

Hinrichs will start his new job in mid-May, taking the baton from Acting Executive Director Sam Deeran.

Deeran will transition to the role of Projects Director for Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters.

