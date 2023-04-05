First Lady Jill Biden visits Maine

First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - First Lady Jill Biden is in Southern Maine Wednesday.

She will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rep. Chellie Pingree.

They will visit Southern Maine Community College to highlight and discuss the college’s workforce training programs and the state’s investment in free community college.

Gov. Janet Mills was originally scheduled to join the first lady in Portland, but cannot attend because she has COVID.

But she did release a statement Wednesday morning welcoming the first lady.

Before this trip, the last time Jill Biden visited Maine was in July 2021 to talk about bouncing back from the pandemic.

