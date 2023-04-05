First Lady Jill Biden to visit Maine, make stop at community college

On the same day that the first lady visits Maine, she will also visit Vermont.
On the same day that the first lady visits Maine, she will also visit Vermont.(wabi)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - First Lady Jill Biden is set to land in Maine just before noon on Wednesday.

The White House announced last week that Biden would be in Portland on Wednesday, April 5.

After landing at the Portland Jetport around 10:45 a.m., the first lady is expected to visit Southern Maine Community College to highlight and discuss the college’s workforce training programs and the state’s investment in free community college. She will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rep. Chellie Pingree.

She will also talk about what the White House says is the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the president’s Investing in America agenda.

Gov. Janet Mills was originally scheduled to join the first lady in Portland, but cannot attend as she has tested positive for COVID-19. She did release a statement Wednesday morning welcoming the first lady.

“My Administration’s free Community College initiative and other crucial investments from the Biden-Harris Administration are providing important new opportunities for Maine people to get a high-quality education at little or no cost that allows them to take good-paying jobs in rewarding careers – a win for our students, for our employers, and for our economy,” Mills wrote. “I hope the success of our free Community College initiative – which has led to record enrollment in the Maine Community College System – can serve as a model for other states. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration in the years to come to provide more pathways to education and good-paying jobs for Maine people. When we invest in our greatest asset – Maine people – we build a stronger, more prosperous state.”

On the same day that the first lady visits Maine, she will also visit Vermont.

Biden also visited Maine in July 2021 to talk about bouncing back from the pandemic.

Jill Biden also campaigned twice in in Maine’s second congressional district for Joe Biden in October 2020, with a stop in Orono and again in Bangor.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Attorney General Aaron Frey
Maine attorney general addresses relationship with staffer
Thomas was found by a family member on Tuesday, walking down a street in Lewiston.
Missing Buckfield teen found safe
The Summit Project Honor Case
Display at Bangor International Airport honors fallen Maine service members
Icy Mess By Wednesday Evening