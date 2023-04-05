Comfort Cases is helping more Maine children

(WABI) - Comfort Cases is helping more kids in Maine.

For years, the organization has been providing bags with items such as toiletries, a new pair of pajamas, and a stuffed animal to kids going into foster care.

The cases help children during the traumatic transition.

While the program is based in Maryland, it’s helped children all over the country, and now internationally.

Their presence in Maine is no exception.

Over the last five years, Comfort Cases has delivered around 5,000 cases to children in Maine.

With their continued efforts and more locations opening up for donations, volunteers say they still need your help.

“People in Maine are extraordinary, and we’re getting ready to hit the ground running in Maine right now. You know, this doesn’t happen without a community. I mean, at any given time, there’s probably 1,700 children in care name. That’s a lot and often they are shuffled around. It just seems to be a game changer whose children while they’re waiting for the social coloring book, they have a stuffy to hold,” said Lesley Robinson, volunteer.

Drop offs for contents for Comfort Cases:

Alberta’s Hair Design

234 Main St, Ellsworth

Contact: Colleen Cameron

Star 97.7 Radio

409 High Street, Ellsworth

Contact: Sonnie Shepherd

More information:

What’s in a Comfort Case by age groups?

Find more info about Comfort Cases at www.comfortcases.org

You can contact Robinson any time, especially for volunteer opportunities at: lesleyrobinson@comfortcases.org

