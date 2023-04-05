Childcare advocates celebrate National Week of the Young Child in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Supporters of childcare providers including parents and lawmakers are calling attention to Maine’s child care crisis.

They say they often wear many hats.

“Cook, custodian, accountant, social workers, and nurse on top of the already stacked role that we play,” Jennifer Wescotts with Feels Like Home Family Child Care said.

With little to no resources including pay disparities.

“They cannot afford to stay in this industry and care for our kids,” Senate President Troy Jackson said.

Senate President Troy Jackson says the state can do more to help.

“Last year, the Maine legislature funded wage stipend for providers, which was a good first step, but let’s face it, that is nowhere near enough,” Jackson said.

He says it is time to make more strides to ensure no more childcare workers leave for better opportunities, a difficult decision Amanda Collamore has had to make when she left her passion of working with children for a job with the University of Maine.

“I could make more money doing that. I was able to make more an hour, the benefits were so much better,” Collamore said.

With two bills in this legislative session including one that would provide group healthcare coverage for early childhood educators, Collamore says early childhood education is important.

“All of the studies show that the most important years for development are that birth through age eight and you continue to develop after that but that’s when you are learning how to deal with anger, that’s when you start learning how to hold a pencil,” she said.

She says the path is different for every child, yet essential.

“I think the important thing to remember is that high quality childhood education looks different for each student which is why we need to ensure that we have a variety options for parents because not every center can provide the unique needs that every child needs,” Collamore said.

