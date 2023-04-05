Bangor State Fair announces poster design contest winners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor State Fair has announced their winners for the 2023 poster design contest.

Congratulations to Emmaline Kent who designed the winning poster featuring all the fair has to offer.

Kent is a student in the Graphic and Visual Design Program at NESCom at Husson University.

Vannessa Chasse came in second and Bailey Cormier came in third place.

We talked to Kent and her professor about the school project for the ‘real world’ client.

“Well as I was approached by Abby Michaud, who is the events coordinator for the Bangor State Fair, she’s a former Husson student as well as a former Husson employee until she got this job with the Bangor State Fair. And she remembered that we have a wonderful graphic visual design program here and I thought it would be a great idea to bring the designing of the poster to the students and have them compete for the design,” said Theresa Ayotte, Husson assistant professor.

“So, I definitely feel good because Vanessa and Bailey are both two graphic design students. I really look up to so to place next to them feels really, really awesome. Because they are such amazing artists. So it feels really cool to be next to them on this podium. So because I was approached by EDMI show, who is the events coordinator,” said Kent.

Earlier this year, NESCom opened One Circle Agency, a full-service student-run marketing agency right on the Husson campus.

The poster will be printed and put up all over the Greater Bangor-area to help market the event.

