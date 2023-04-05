Bangor State Fair announces poster design contest winners

Bangor State Fair poster contest winners
Bangor State Fair poster contest winners(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor State Fair has announced their winners for the 2023 poster design contest.

Congratulations to Emmaline Kent who designed the winning poster featuring all the fair has to offer.

Kent is a student in the Graphic and Visual Design Program at NESCom at Husson University.

Vannessa Chasse came in second and Bailey Cormier came in third place.

We talked to Kent and her professor about the school project for the ‘real world’ client.

“Well as I was approached by Abby Michaud, who is the events coordinator for the Bangor State Fair, she’s a former Husson student as well as a former Husson employee until she got this job with the Bangor State Fair. And she remembered that we have a wonderful graphic visual design program here and I thought it would be a great idea to bring the designing of the poster to the students and have them compete for the design,” said Theresa Ayotte, Husson assistant professor.

“So, I definitely feel good because Vanessa and Bailey are both two graphic design students. I really look up to so to place next to them feels really, really awesome. Because they are such amazing artists. So it feels really cool to be next to them on this podium. So because I was approached by EDMI show, who is the events coordinator,” said Kent.

Earlier this year, NESCom opened One Circle Agency, a full-service student-run marketing agency right on the Husson campus.

The poster will be printed and put up all over the Greater Bangor-area to help market the event.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Winslow High School
Winslow High school Students learn what it is like to be in space
Supporters of childcare providers including parents and lawmakers are calling attention to...
Childcare advocates celebrate National Week of the Young Child in Augusta
First Lady Jill Biden visits Maine
The Municipal Review Committee is in the process of screening bids for the Hampden Waste...
MRC selects new partner to lead restart efforts at shuttered Hampden facility