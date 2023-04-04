Waterville girls tennis reloads for another state title run

The team nearly defended its 2021 crown in 2022, but fell short to Lincoln in the state title match
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Panthers are back for another run at a state girls tennis championship.

The team nearly defended its 2021 crown in 2022, but fell short to Lincoln in the state title match.

The Panthers have run the show in Class B North for the balance of time dating back to 2006 with nine regional championships.

Now, they’re back and hungry for their second Class B State Championship.

“It’s definitely exciting. It’s fun to have something to work toward. Knowing that we’ve done it in the past couple of years and have that goal in mind as we go through this season is really exciting.,” said Karin Zimba, senior.

“We have some people coming up from the lower levels that show a lot of potential. Personally, this is my second year. I’m very excited to get better and learn some new things. I think we all have great potential if we keep working hard together,” said Allie Anich, senior.

The Panthers defeated Cape Elizabeth for their first state title during that 2021 march to the top.

High school tennis opening day is scheduled for April 13.

The Panthers’ first regular-season match comes with a road trip to Belfast on April 14.

