Sen. Susan Collins request for peace ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We spoke to Senator Susan Collins earlier today about Trump’s arraignment.

Collins says people should wait to see what the former president is being charged with before making judgments.

“First, let me say that the indictment of a former president is unprecedented in our history, and at every stage of the criminal proceedings, the stakes grow higher. At this point, my requests to the people of our country, whether they are supporters or opponents of President Trump, is to react peacefully when the indictment is unsealed later today.

Democratic congresswoman chellie pingree said in a tweet “Former President Trump’s criminal arrest is a tragic moment of great gravity all Americans should mark solemnly.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.