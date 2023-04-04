No Bad Vibes Tour rescheduled

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you have tickets to see Old Dominion at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this month- we have an important announcement.

The band’s No Bad Vibes tour was set to hit Bangor on April 15th. Instead it’s been postponed until later in July.

A post on the Cross Insurance Center Facebook page says frontman Matthew Ramsey continues to recover from a recent accident.

Ramsey himself apologizing to fans in New England saying in a post- “It’s really tough to be sidelined right now, but we’ll see you soon. I promise. I’m getting stronger.”

The rescheduled concert date in Bangor is July 28th. Tickets purchased for the April 15th show will be honored.

For those unable to make the rescheduled show, full refunds will be offered at point of purchase for the next 30 days.

