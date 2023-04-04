New project strives to bring more creative access to kids in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Play, Create, Believe, that’s the idea behind 207 Kids. It’s a collaborative project aiming to raise money for kids in Maine to have access to anything that interests them whether it’s sports, music, or outdoor activities.

The idea was born during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Director of Sales at W A Bean & Sons, Sean Smith, collaborated with a family friend and realized there’s a need for an initiative like so in Maine.

“One thing led to another, and they brought some designs to me and showed a real excitement about a certain project,” said Smith. “We just sort of ran with it and that’s where 207 kids was born.”

Smith said he is grateful for the mentors that pushed him to be creative and think outside the box.

“I just look back on my childhood and I was blessed to have some teachers and mentors outside of the athletics realms that pushed me into being creative and following some passions,” said Smith.

10-year-old philanthropist, Dorian Pillsbury, has conducted fundraisers around the community before. You may have seen him during the summer at his lemonade stand outside of Tiller and Rye in Brewer.

Growing up in an entrepreneurial environment, he understands how important it is to give back to his peers.

“I really wanted to help the community because I know that kids don’t get the opportunity to play sports when they’re younger, so I want to get kids into that,” said Pillsbury.

Dorian loves to play baseball and hockey but has a creative side himself. In fact, he assisted in designing each sweatshirt with his best friend.

“I really like the spray paint design and the colors and design of it,” said Pillsbury. “Me and Rocco (his best friend) helped pick out the colors of it and so we kind of had to make the perfect agreement.”

This is only the beginning and Pillsbury wants you to mark your calendar for a special date.

“We’re having a launch party on April 15th,” said Pillsbury. “We are going to be renting out Queen City Cinema and we are going to have an arcade, games, and air hockey.”

You can follow the journey of the launch of 207 kids. Just follow his Facebook page and you’ll be updated with more announcements on the initiative.

