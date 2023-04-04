Multiple departments responding to house fire in Dover-Foxcroft

Police lights MGN
Police lights MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Multiple towns are in Dover-Foxcroft at a house fire.

Dover-Foxcroft fire officials say the fire is on Cherry Street.

They say that street is closed right now.

They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible.

They weren’t able to release any other information at this time.

We’ll update this as soon as more information is available.

