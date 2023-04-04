Mild Temps Today, Icy Mix Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will nose its way into the area today. At the same time, we’ve got a cold front stalled out just to our south. The high will bring the brightest conditions to northern areas today while the stalled front brings more clouds to areas elsewhere. Overall we’ve got a nice day on tap today with partly to mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures expected. Highs will reach near or a few degrees above 50° for many spots. Northern locales will be a bit cooler but will still see highs in the mid-40 to near 50° this afternoon. Cooler air is forecast to move into the state tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 20s for most spots, a few spots across the north could drop to the upper teens.

Things are still looking pretty messy for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night with a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain expected especially north of the Bangor area. Low pressure is forecast to move into the Great Lakes Region during the day Wednesday. Clouds will be thickening up Wednesday morning. A warm front extending out ahead of the low will bring precipitation into the state during the afternoon and evening. At the same time, high pressure to our north and east will provide us with a northeasterly breeze which will help to hold the colder air in place. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the low to mid-30s for most spots, some upper 30s likely closer to the coast. That being said, precipitation is expected to fall mainly as sleet and freezing rain with some snow possible at the onset for areas north of Bangor with mainly sleet and rain expected from Bangor to the coast Wednesday afternoon through much of Wednesday night. It looks like the icy mix will gradually change to rain from south to north later Wednesday night/early Thursday as warmer air moves into the region. Ice accumulations of .25″-.75″ are possible across the north.

On Thursday, the steadiest precipitation will exit the area early with skies remaining mostly cloudy along with a good chance of rain showers throughout the day. Highs on Thursday will top off in the 40s to around 50°. Drier and brighter weather is expected Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s to near 50°. We’ll have a gusty breeze Friday too with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible. Our weekend weather is looking good too.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 45°-55°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows mainly in the 20s. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Some early sun possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain likely during the afternoon. Could see some rain mixing in too for areas closer to the coast. Highs between 28°-37°, warmest along the coast. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Some icy mix possible early otherwise rain showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

