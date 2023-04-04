MaineHealth to lead Long COVID study

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - MaineHealth will be among those nationwide studying the cause of Long COVID.

The MaineHealth Institute for Research announced Tuesday an $802,000 award from the National Institutes of Health.

The team will examine whether the virus that causes COVID remains hidden in the tissue of those with Long COVID, further stressing their immune systems.

NIH is leading a nationwide study to understand, prevent and find treatments for Long COVID.

Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath and sleep problems.

The study is expected to take one year.

