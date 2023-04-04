MaineHealth to lead Long COVID study

Maine Health
Maine Health(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - MaineHealth will be among those nationwide studying the cause of Long COVID.

The MaineHealth Institute for Research announced Tuesday an $802,000 award from the National Institutes of Health.

The team will examine whether the virus that causes COVID remains hidden in the tissue of those with Long COVID, further stressing their immune systems.

NIH is leading a nationwide study to understand, prevent and find treatments for Long COVID.

Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath and sleep problems.

The study is expected to take one year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

East Maine Math League's Spring Meet
It’s time to pull out the calculators, as the Eastern Maine Math League host their Spring meet
Sen. Susan Collins request for peace ahead of Trump’s arraignment
Sen. Susan Collins request for peace ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Maine receives $62 million in federal funds for drinking water infrastructure
Maine Right To Life supporters host annual Hands Around the Capitol event at the State House
Maine Right To Life supporters host annual Hands Around the Capitol event at the State House