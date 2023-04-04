Maine Right To Life supporters host annual Hands Around the Capitol event at the State House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Right To Life supporters were at the state house today in Augusta for their Hands Around the Capitol annual event.

They say the day is about remembering the 64 million lives lost to abortion.

They say with the recent change in Roe V Wade, abortion laws are decided by the individual states and that Mainers have a voice.

“We are here to say we as Maine citizens want to really talk about some good things that are happening in Maine that support the life cause and we have great resources out there that can help women when they choose life and we want to be a resource, a light, a hope and you know, those resources exists. There are other options so we want to be that option for women and those options don’t end at the birth of the child but they continue on afterwards,” Barbara Ford, executive director of Godparent Home Ministries said.

The event was previously held annually in January but was since moved to April because they say that is when the legislature is pushing out some bills they feel can be harmful towards women.

