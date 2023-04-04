Maine receives $62 million in federal funds for drinking water infrastructure

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine will receive more than $62 million in federal funding to upgrade its drinking water infrastructure.

In February, the EPA announced $18 million in federal funding to Maine for similar upgrades.

Now, they say a $6.5 billion boost from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has enabled an increased investment.

Maine’s Congressional delegation said it will aid “long overdue” infrastructure improvements.

A portion of the funding nationwide will identify and replace lead water pipes.

Maine has the 15th-lowest number of lead service lines across America.

In February, the EPA announced $19 million to address PFAS in the water supply of underserved communities in Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

East Maine Math League's Spring Meet
It’s time to pull out the calculators, as the Eastern Maine Math League host their Spring meet
Sen. Susan Collins request for peace ahead of Trump’s arraignment
Sen. Susan Collins request for peace ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment
Maine Health
MaineHealth to lead Long COVID study
Maine Right To Life supporters host annual Hands Around the Capitol event at the State House
Maine Right To Life supporters host annual Hands Around the Capitol event at the State House