Maine receives $62 million in federal funds for drinking water infrastructure

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine will receive more than $62 million in federal funding to upgrade its drinking water infrastructure.

In February, the EPA announced $18 million in federal funding to Maine for similar upgrades.

Now, they say a $6.5 billion boost from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has enabled an increased investment.

Maine’s Congressional delegation said it will aid “long overdue” infrastructure improvements.

A portion of the funding nationwide will identify and replace lead water pipes.

Maine has the 15th-lowest number of lead service lines across America.

In February, the EPA announced $19 million to address PFAS in the water supply of underserved communities in Maine.

