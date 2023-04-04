Maine hockey superfan Frank Jordan passes away

Generations of players, coaches, and fans felt Jordan’s impact on the program
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Frank “Flash” Jordan was always around Alfond Arena as a superfan of Maine hockey.

Generations of players, coaches, and fans felt Jordan’s impact on the program
Generations of players, coaches, and fans felt Jordan’s impact on the program(WABI/Maine Athletics)

He passed away after battling cancer at the age of 78 on March 25.

Generations of players, coaches, and fans felt Jordan’s impact on the program, including Derek Damon, who made two Frozen Fours with the Black Bears and helped them win Hockey East in 2004.

Now, he’s the head coach and general manager of the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL.

Damon discussed having Jordan in the Black Bear family.

“It was him and the type of person that he was in the community that made me want to play harder for Maine hockey, just because I know what it meant to him. We saw it as players on a day-to-day basis. Frankie would show up for practices. He was always around the team doing whatever he could to help us be successful. The world lost a good man. It’s hard to not think about Maine hockey and not see Frank in the stands,” said Damon.

Away from the rink, Jordan took time in running the Shawn Walsh Memorial and Frank Jordan UMaine Hockey Golf Classics.

He was involved in several community organizations as well.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

The team nearly defended its 2021 crown in 2022, but fell short to Lincoln in the state title...
Waterville girls tennis reloads for another state title run
30 Years Later...
Maine Hockey 42-1-2: 30 Years Later
Maine's Justin Baeyens celebrates with teammates following their Friday night win.
Maine Baseball completes sweep of UMass Lowell
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz
David Ortiz to serve as Grand Marshal of 127th Boston Marathon