Maine hockey superfan Frank Jordan passes away

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Frank “Flash” Jordan was always around Alfond Arena as a superfan of Maine hockey.

Generations of players, coaches, and fans felt Jordan’s impact on the program (WABI/Maine Athletics)

He passed away after battling cancer at the age of 78 on March 25.

Generations of players, coaches, and fans felt Jordan’s impact on the program, including Derek Damon, who made two Frozen Fours with the Black Bears and helped them win Hockey East in 2004.

Now, he’s the head coach and general manager of the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL.

Damon discussed having Jordan in the Black Bear family.

“It was him and the type of person that he was in the community that made me want to play harder for Maine hockey, just because I know what it meant to him. We saw it as players on a day-to-day basis. Frankie would show up for practices. He was always around the team doing whatever he could to help us be successful. The world lost a good man. It’s hard to not think about Maine hockey and not see Frank in the stands,” said Damon.

Away from the rink, Jordan took time in running the Shawn Walsh Memorial and Frank Jordan UMaine Hockey Golf Classics.

He was involved in several community organizations as well.

