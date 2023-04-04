Maine gun control bills propose 72-hour waiting period, expanded background checks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Legislators are considering a group of gun control bills.

One would impose a waiting period for gun purchases.

Another would close loopholes in the background check system.

One would require people *after* they’ve passed an FBI background check...usually instant, with a federally licensed gun dealer, wait three more days to collect the gun.

One big reason, for advocates, is suicide, on the rise.

Advocates say 89% of suicides in Maine are gun deaths, and 90% of suicide attempts by a gun are fatal.

Gun rights advocates say this idea is a mistake and would endanger people trying to protect themselves.

”We know a suicidal crisis can be averted by putting a little time and distance into it to give people time for to get help, to reach out to friends, family. And it’s not an infringement,” Moms Demand Action Chapter Lead Kathy McFadden said.

“When it comes specifically to women’s rights, if you have a woman who is going out and purchasing a firearm, because they feel that they need it to defend themselves, 72 hours could be the difference between life and death for that woman,” Gun Owners of Maine President Laura Parker said.

