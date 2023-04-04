Livermore Falls treasurer charged with Operating Under the Influence

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The treasurer for Livermore Falls was arrested over the weekend.

The Sun Journal says Rebecca Harmatys, 46, is charged with operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest — physical force, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Harmatys’ vehicle hit a school zone sign on Gibbs Mill Road before driving home.

Deputies say when they went to her home shortly after the crash they found damage to the front of her vehicle.

During the investigation, they say Harmatys was visibly impaired and became uncooperative and was arrested.

She was out on bail on Sunday.

She was still employed by the town as of Monday.

