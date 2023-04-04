Icy Mix By Wednesday Afternoon/Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with lows ranging from the 20s to the low 30s. Northerly wind 5-15 mph.

There will be some sunshine to start off Wednesday morning, but clouds will quickly increase across the region. Conditions look to get messy during the later part of Wednesday afternoon into the night as a low-pressure system moves out of the Great Lakes. This low will bring a period of sleet & freezing rain over parts of central & northern Maine. Ice accumulations will be likely and slippery roads are anticipated during the evening commute Wednesday lasting into very early Thursday. A deeper cold layer aloft will bring a better chance for sleet for most locations. Remember, “sleet pings & freezing rain clings”.

Expect precipitation type. (WABI)

Precipitation will begin as snow over the Crown of Maine and will remain that way for almost the duration of the event. There will be a period where it will change over to a wintry mix. Snow accumulations over the north will range from 2-4″ with parts of the county that could see up to 6″.

Snowfall across far northern Maine will range from 2-6". (WABI)

Into the Central Highlands, the Bangor region, and parts of interior Downeast is where the most uncertainty exists. A degree or two difference in the temperature will drastically change the precipitation type. Temperatures will be hovering near freezing bringing the chance for sleet & freezing rain. It does appear that sleet will be the main type of precipitation. Ice totals will range from 0.25 to 0.75″.

Sleet & freezing rain forecast. Most ice accumulations will be sleet. (WABI)

Closer to the coast, it will start off as rain and as temperatures fall into the evening, it will change to sleet. Ice totals along the coast will be just a few hundredths.

Use extreme caution if traveling late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as icy roads will be likely.

Biggest travel impacts will be overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. (WABI)

By Thursday, temperatures will be warming up quickly and afternoon highs are expected to climb into the 40s & low 50s. This will quickly improve road conditions and there will still be the chance for rain showers during the afternoon.

High pressure will begin to build in by Friday. A tight pressure gradient is expected across the region and NW winds will gust up to 45 mph. Highs on Friday with a mixture of sun & clouds will be mostly in the 40s.

A gorgeous holiday weekend is on the horizon. Expect mostly sunny to sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Sunday will be warmer with widespread 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 20s & 30s. Northerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an icy mix possible by the afternoon and lasting into the night. Highs on either side of freezing. ESE winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning icy mix changing over to scattered rain showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 40s. NW winds will gust up to 45 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Easter! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

