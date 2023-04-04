Display at Bangor International Airport honors fallen Maine service members

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new display at Bangor International Airport dedicated to our state’s post-9/11 fallen service members.

The hope is that putting the memorial in a highly-visible location will help Mainers keep the promise to never forget.

Major General Douglas Farnham was among the featured speakers at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting for The Summit Project Honor Case’s new, temporary location at Bangor International Airport.

“Especially since 9/11 we see ‘Never Forget,’ and it’s said very easily. It’s said a lot and you almost don’t always feel what that really means. But when you look at these stones and when you learn the story of The Summit Project, it’s something real,” said Farnham.

“It is an amazing privilege and a wonderful honor for BGR to be able to host this event today. I welcome and host The Summit Project team, the families, and of course this beautiful, beautiful memorial honor case that we will have here for the next two months to share for everyone to see and pay tribute to,” said Evan Thomas, assistant airport director.

The Summit Project first got off the ground in 2013. The idea is to have Gold Star families choose a stone which is then engraved with information about their loved one. Volunteers then carry those stones on hikes around Maine and beyond.

“Each stone has a story as special as the hero it represents,” said Melissa Wetherby, manager of The Summit Project Honor Case.

“My son Blair, Sergeant Blair Emery, served two tours in Iraq. He was killed in action on November 30, 2007. Blair actually picked his own stone out when he was probably four years old. I worked in the woods and he came in there one day waiting for me to go home and he found this rock. So he picked it up, good looking rock, and brought it home. We had it there, used it for doorstop put it in the closet, everything,” said Bill Emery, a Gold Star father.

Sergeant Emery’s stone now sits alongside 19 others on display in one of the region’s most heavily-trafficked locations.

Emery encourages everyone passing through to take a few minutes - read the names, their stories - and remember.

“We’re thankful to everybody that participates in the summit project and they will continue to carry on our beloved sons and daughters husbands and wives in their hearts and soul. Thank you all for coming and thank thank you all for your service to,” Lorna Harris, a Gold Star mother.

The honor case will be on display at the airport until Memorial Day.

