City officials work to clear out abandoned homeless encampments

Homeless encampments
Homeless encampments(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city officials were working to clear out abandoned homeless encampments Tuesday morning.

We were there as PATH or Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness were helping to clear out the area.

This is were people have been camping on Valley Avenue.

Bangor Police declined to comment on the work Tuesday and referred us to the city manager.

We did reach out Tuesday morning to see if we can get more information on the cleanup in this area and where other homeless encampments stand in the city.

We have not heard back yet but will update this report when we do.

