Charcuterie shop in Bangor brings snacks to work

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Charcuterie is treating folks to Taste Test Tuesday.

The Bangor business opened its doors in February and offers personalized snack options for all sorts of events.

Now they’re spreading the word about the business and treating taste buds.

Here’s how it works -- Folks in the Bangor-area recommend a business for them to visit through social media posts.

We caught up Downtown Charcuterie’s creator, Ashley Cunningham, during a stop in Brewer.

“So, every Tuesday, we have a Taste Test Tuesday. So, we go around to local businesses, and we drop off snacks. So, we’re at Downeast Toyota and we just brought them some snacks. They’re very excited about it. And then we just meet people in the neighborhood. We get our name out and we get to just make people smile with snacks,” said Cunningham.

To add your business to next Tuesday’s snack delivery list, be sure to comment on the next Taste Test Tuesday post on Downtown Charcuterie’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

If you’re looking for their shop on 50 Hammond Street, look for the yellow door.

