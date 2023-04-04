Bar Harbor welcomes new Chamber Executive Director

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce welcomed it’s new Executive Director to MDI this week.

Everal Eaton had previously worked with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he had most recently served as its Senior Director of Operations. Eaton made the trip to Bar Harbor from Pennsylvania on Saturday and started work at his new position with the chamber Monday morning.

He says the Bar Harbor community is already making him feel right at home.

”I’ve been getting a lot of welcome emails,” Eaton said. “I’m kind of starting to set up some visits with people. So just overall, a lot of people have been reaching out. So, a very welcoming community, ad I’m very excited for that too.”

Eaton will be will be in attendance for the first After Hours event at Geddy’s on Thursday, and can be reached via email at everal@visitbarharbor.com

