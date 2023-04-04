Bangor Public Works fixing sinkhole on Main Street

Sinkhole on Maine Street
Sinkhole on Maine Street(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Works says they are still working to fix a sinkhole on Main Street.

As of Tuesday morning, only three parking spaces in front of Happy Endings, and the turning lane onto Broad Street in front of Paddy Murphy’s, are affected.

The three parking spaces are marked with no parking signs.

Bangor Public Works says they have patched up the roughly one foot sized hole.

They’ll return Wednesday to smooth over the work they did Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Homeless encampments
City officials work to clear out abandoned homeless encampments
Police lights MGN
Multiple departments responding to house fire in Dover-Foxcroft
A post on the Cross Insurance Center Facebook page says frontman Matthew Ramsey continues to...
No Bad Vibes Tour rescheduled
Dozens of educators spoke in front of the school board, urging them to meet their demands...
MSAD 51 educators demand higher pay for ed techs and secretaries