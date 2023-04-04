Bangor Public Works fixing sinkhole on Main Street

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Works says they are still working to fix a sinkhole on Main Street.

As of Tuesday morning, only three parking spaces in front of Happy Endings, and the turning lane onto Broad Street in front of Paddy Murphy’s, are affected.

The three parking spaces are marked with no parking signs.

Bangor Public Works says they have patched up the roughly one foot sized hole.

They’ll return Wednesday to smooth over the work they did Tuesday morning.

