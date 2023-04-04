Bangor City Council supports passenger rail expansion bill

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council is supporting a bill that explores a potential passenger rail expansion from Portland into Bangor.

LD 860 would fund a feasibility study - something that must be done and approved to receive federal funding later.

The study would explore the effects of two routes - one that goes from Brunswick through Lewiston to Waterville and another that goes through Augusta.

Proponents say expanding rail service would create jobs, benefit the state’s tourism economy and present an alternative as the price to own a vehicle surges.

Others expressed concern with spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a study.

“Cities grow through transportation, and that’s really what we’re looking at,” Richard Rudolph of the Maine Rail Group said.

“It just seems timely,” Peter Cole of the Maine Rail Group said. “Certainly this bill will benefit the citizenry of Bangor. We really need all the help we can get.”

“I think we should support this,” Councilor Susan Hawes said.

“Without seeing more details of the numbers, that sounds like an awful lot of money for a feasibility study,” Councilor Jonathan Sprague said.

The Council will submit a letter supporting the bill, which will go before the Legislature’s transportation committee on April 12.

