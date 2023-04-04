Augusta Colonial Theater to receive $1.5million in federal funding for renovations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collin visited the Colonial theater in Augusta this morning and talked about the one-point-five million dollars in federal funding to restore the building.

The theater on Water Street was originally built in 1913 but had to be rebuilt in 1926 after a fire.

It ultimately shut its doors in 1969 and has been vacant until last year when there was a live performance on the stage after 53 years.

Richard Parkhurst, board president and developer of the theater says the funding will be used to restore the 1000-seat theater to its old glory.

“I am very pleased that i have been able to supplement all of the tremendous fund raising efforts and campaigns that has been going on by securing 1.5 million dollars in federal funds that would be used to expand and revitalize the stage,” Collins said.

“The state of Maine is the only state in the Country that does not have a full functioning cultural center so that is going to answer the needs of the absence of culture of many sorts, Parkhurst said.

They anticipate that the renovations would be completed by 2026, which would be the 100th anniversary of the theater.

