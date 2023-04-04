14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A teenager was killed after getting stuck in a sand hole in Minnesota last week.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on March 28 to report that a 14-year-old was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies responded and immediately started life-saving measures on the teen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
Dozens of educators spoke in front of the school board, urging them to meet their demands...
MSAD 51 educators demand higher pay for ed techs and secretaries
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden to meet with experts on AI ‘risks and opportunities’
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia