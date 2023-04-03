Woman to plead guilty in 1985 Maine “Baby Jane Doe” killing

Daigle(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WMTW) - A Massachusetts woman charged with murder in the death of a newborn baby in Aroostook County in 1985 is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge this week.

Lee Ann Daigle was arrested at her home in Lowell, Massachusetts, in June 2022.

According to court documents, she is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday in Aroostook County Superior Court.

Daigle is the mother of “Baby Jane Doe,” who was found dead in Frenchville on December 7, 1985.

Investigators said the baby was born and then abandoned in sub-zero temperatures in a gravel pit.

Advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy technology helped detectives crack the case, officials said.

Daigle, who was known as Lee Ann Guerette at the time of the baby’s death, was indicted by an Aroostook County Grand Jury in 2022.

