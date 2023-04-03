UMaine Student Life hosts ‘Fresh Check Day’

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It really just takes 30 seconds of being brave. You just need one second to say I need help.

The University of Maine Student life organization conducted ‘Fresh Check Day’ in the Memorial Union Building.

This effort made it clear that the wellbeing of their students is top priority.

The Jordan Porco foundation created this campus event and it began at UMaine in 2019.

Student life educator, Kevin Hudson, taught high school previously. He said this event aligned with his daily mission to help students succeed and be there best.

“Students just don’t have as much support and they feel they do, so this gives them that opportunity to understand there is a community behind them not only from the school but from outside as well,” said Hudson.

Students had the chance to talk with counselors at the Check in and Chill out table and evaluate where they are mentally.

Other activities included writing affirmations and other workshops discussing resources that students can use on campus.

First-year graduate student, Maelyn Beitzel, has worked closely with students during her studies and says reaching out for help is hard, but they’re there for anyone who is ready to take that first step.

“We’re all a main character in our own story and it’s really hard to reach out that first time,” said Beitzel. “I’ve gone through five years of school at this point and it gets rough in the spring semester, so making sure you know what resources are available to you and the people that you can reach out to is essential to making sure that you can balance your mental health.”

UMaine is not the only campus hosting ‘Fresh Check Day’. Thomas College in Waterville will be holding their event on April 4 with interactive expo booths, peer-to-peer messaging and more.

