Maine State Police mourns four years since death of Detective

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday marks four years since the death of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell.

Detective Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on I-95 in Hampden.

The driver and owner of the truck later admitted to motor vehicle violations.

One mile of Route 202 along the Bangor-Hampden town line is now the Detective Benjamin Campbell Memorial Highway.

Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their son, Everett.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

MaineDOT
April Fools! We rounded up some local pranks that caught our eye
A Lincolnville man pleaded not guilty today to murdering his roommate and childhood friend
Lincolnville Man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea
Light rain/snow showers tonight, warmer and cloudy Tuesday
The 12th annual spring food collection and fundraising campaign directly supports food...
Healthy Acadia kicks off annual Hancock County Food Drive