Maine State Police mourns four years since death of Detective

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday marks four years since the death of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell.

Detective Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on I-95 in Hampden.

The driver and owner of the truck later admitted to motor vehicle violations.

One mile of Route 202 along the Bangor-Hampden town line is now the Detective Benjamin Campbell Memorial Highway.

Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their son, Everett.

