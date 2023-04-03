Lincolnville Man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Lincolnville man pleaded not guilty today to murdering his roommate and childhood friend.

48-year-old Matthew Pendleton was indicted last month for the depraved indifference murder of 47-year-old Kevin Curit.

In early January, Waldo County deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive male on Thorndike Road.

They found Curit dead at the scene and arrested Pendleton the next day who has been held without bail since his arrest.

Pendleton’s lawyer says his client is ready to fight for his innocence.

“We are hoping to get him released on bail. That is our first priority right now. We think he is a good candidate for bail. He is a local guy. He is not going anywhere. He doesn’t pose any threat to the community at all and has a lot of family support, so we would like to see him released so he can work with us and put his defense together with us,” Christopher MacLean, Pendleton’s defense lawyer said.

