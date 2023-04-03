Light rain/snow showers tonight, warmer and cloudy Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to slip to our east as a weak low pressure system tracks to north of the state tonight. As the low passes by, it will drag through a cold front which will stir up some light snow and rain showers tonight. Light snow showers could drop a coating to 1″ up towards Greenville and Millinocket and points north. Bangor and down to the coastline will see some light rain showers as the front sags south. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south gusting between 30-35 mph, especially along the coastline. Overnight lows drop into the 30′s.

High pressure builds north of the state on Tuesday, keeping us dry, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures on Tuesday will be mild, reaching the 40′s and 50′s. Then another low-pressure system will track over the Great Lakes region and push north into Canada. This will send in a warm front through the state Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will still be in place to our northeast which will help keep cold air in place at the surface over the state especially through the foothills and up into northern Maine. Precipitation from the warm front will initially start to fall as an icy mix, involving snow, sleet, and freezing rain, with possibly significant sleet and ice accumulations. Most of the icy mix falls north of Bangor, but some sleet and freezing rain is likely before the changeover to all rain. Locations north of Bangor could see between .25-.50″ of ice. The warm front will continue to usher in warmer air from the south, eventually changing over icy mix to all rain by Thursday. Rain showers will continue through the day on Thursday coming to an end Thursday night. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the 30′s and 40′s.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week and weekend. Highs on Friday reach the 30′s and 40′s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the west at around 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: light snow and rain showers, light snow showers could drop a coating to 1″ up towards Greenville and Millinocket and points north. Lows drop between 30-38. Southerly winds gusting up to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with some peaks of sun. Mild temperatures, with highs reaching the 40′s and 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain likely during the afternoon especially north of Bangor, rain likely from Bangor to the coast. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with rain showers. Highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy out of the west around 10-20 mph. Highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

