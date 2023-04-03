Healthy Acadia kicks off annual Hancock County Food Drive

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Spring in Hancock County means it’s once again time for the Hancock County Food Drive.

The 12th annual spring food collection and fundraising campaign directly supports food pantries, free meal programs, and school backpack programs across Hancock County.

The month-long food drive features a number of different events throughout April.

Healthy Acadia is one of the organizations organizing the campaign, and says their goal is to raise $50,000, which will be distributed to nineteen other organizations in Hancock County that help fight food insecurity.

“What makes this project so unique is the level of engagement that happens across the county, whether it’s schools or libraries, YMCAs, local businesses, said Healthy Acadia Food Program Manager Rachel Semus. “Every bit helps. Really, a dollar makes a difference.”

To find out how you can get involved with the Hancock County Food Drive or to make a donation, visit healthyacadia.org.

