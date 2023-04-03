Healthy Acadia kicks off annual Hancock County Food Drive

The 12th annual spring food collection and fundraising campaign directly supports food...
The 12th annual spring food collection and fundraising campaign directly supports food pantries, free meal programs, and school backpack programs across Hancock County.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Spring in Hancock County means it’s once again time for the Hancock County Food Drive.

The 12th annual spring food collection and fundraising campaign directly supports food pantries, free meal programs, and school backpack programs across Hancock County.

The month-long food drive features a number of different events throughout April.

Healthy Acadia is one of the organizations organizing the campaign, and says their goal is to raise $50,000, which will be distributed to nineteen other organizations in Hancock County that help fight food insecurity.

“What makes this project so unique is the level of engagement that happens across the county, whether it’s schools or libraries, YMCAs, local businesses, said Healthy Acadia Food Program Manager Rachel Semus. “Every bit helps. Really, a dollar makes a difference.”

To find out how you can get involved with the Hancock County Food Drive or to make a donation, visit healthyacadia.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Light rain/snow showers tonight, warmer and cloudy Tuesday
Marty Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone, poses for the press with a...
50th anniversary of first cell phone call
Fire in Caribou
BREAKING: Caribou Woman Charged with murder, arson in Water Street fire
The city of Bangor is awarding $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to groups...
Bangor offering approximately $16M in grants through American Rescue Plan Act