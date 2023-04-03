Governor Mills tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In a press release published Sunday night, Governor Janet Mills announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Mills is quoted as saying, “Other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine. I will work remotely over the next few days and I look forward to getting back to the office later this week.”

Because of the circumstances, Gov. Mills will not be joining First Lady Jill Biden during her visit to Maine this week.

Read Mills’ full press release here.

