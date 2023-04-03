Governor Mills tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mills is quoted as saying, “Other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine. I will work remotely over the next few days and I look forward to getting back to the office later this week.”
Mills is the 75th person to serve as governor of the state.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In a press release published Sunday night, Governor Janet Mills announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the circumstances, Gov. Mills will not be joining First Lady Jill Biden during her visit to Maine this week.

Read Mills’ full press release here.

