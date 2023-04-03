Dry Start Today, Afternoon & Evening Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east this morning. Meanwhile, low pressure will approach from the Great Lakes Region. We’ll start with some sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds as the day progresses. As the low approaches, we’ll see scattered snow and rain showers developing by mid-late afternoon for areas north and west of Bangor then pushing southward towards the coastline this evening and into the first half of the night tonight. We’ll have a southerly breeze increasing today as well, as the low approaches with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible, strongest along the coast. Snow and rain showers will move out by about midnight or so tonight followed by mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid-30s for most, upper 30s closer to the coast.

High pressure will nose its way into the area Tuesday bringing us a nice day. We’ll still see a fair amount of cloudiness over the area but we’ll also see some breaks of sunshine throughout the day. It will be a milder day too with highs in the low to mid-50s for many spots, mid to upper 40s across the north. Cooler air is forecast to move into the state Tuesday night.

Things are looking pretty messy for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night with significant amounts of sleet and freezing rain possible mainly north of the Bangor area. Low pressure is forecast to move into the Great Lakes Region during the day Wednesday. Clouds will be thickening up Wednesday morning. A warm front extending out ahead of the low will bring precipitation into the state during the afternoon and evening. At the same time, high pressure to our north and east will provide us with a northeasterly breeze which will help to hold the colder air in place. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the low to mid-30s for most spots, some upper 30s likely closer to the coast. That being said, precipitation is expected to fall as snow, sleet, and freezing rain for areas north of Bangor with some icy mix but mainly rain expected from Bangor to the coast Wednesday afternoon through much of Wednesday night. It looks like the icy mix will gradually change to rain from south to north later Wednesday night/early Thursday as warmer air moves into the region. Ice accumulations of .25″-.5″ are possible across the north, so this definitely bears watching.

On Thursday, the steadiest precipitation will exit the area early with skies remaining mostly cloudy along with a good chance of rain showers throughout the day. Highs on Thursday will top off in the mid-40s to low 50s. Drier and brighter weather is expected Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s to near 50°. We’ll have a gusty breeze Friday too with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible. Our weekend weather is looking good too.

Today: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain and snow showers possible this afternoon, mainly north and west of Bangor. Areas from Bangor to the coast will see showers possible this evening. Highs between 39°-46°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible early. Lows between 30°-38°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 46°-56°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain likely during the afternoon especially north of Bangor, rain likely from Bangor to the coast. Highs in the 30s to near 40° from north to south across the state.

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.